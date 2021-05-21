newsbreak-logo
NY AG proposes use-of-force reform, new charges for police prosecution

By Craig McCarthy
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York attorney general on Friday proposed new criminal charges for cops who use “force that is grossly in excess of what is warranted” as part of a new potential reform of the state’s use-of-force guidelines. “We are in the midst of a racial reckoning in this country,” AG...

