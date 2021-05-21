newsbreak-logo
Greensboro, NC

500 summer jobs available for teens at Greensboro hiring event

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 1 day ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is from the previous teen hiring event hosted by Greensboro Police Department and community leaders. Teenagers looking for summer jobs have the chance to get hired this weekend. Greensboro Police and community employers are holding a hiring event at Four Seasons Mall...

