ROCHESTER, Minn. - Everywhere you turn, odds are you see a product more expensive than usual. We're learning that's for a variety of reasons, including government policies. Interest rates are as low as they can go, multiple stimulus checks were sent out and unemployment benefits were extended several times. Economics instructor, Rayce Hardy, said some experts believe current price increases are a hiccup and will only stick around for a little bit, but he explained not everyone agrees. "There's a whole other group of people, so-called experts, that believe, 'oh no. We have inflation and the reason is we've pumped too much money into the economy,'" he said. "You know, the other definition of inflation is too many dollars chasing too few goods and services."