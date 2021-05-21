Wissot: Republicans are only opposed to minorities who don’t vote for them
If you owned a business, would you give out rewards points to customers who shopped elsewhere? Of course, you wouldn’t. Republicans feel the same way, which is why they have introduced 361 “election integrity” bills in 47 state legislatures to let minority voters who vote for Democrats know that disloyalty can be costly. Punishing minority voters who steadfastly refuse to vote Republican is the motivation behind the enactment of voter suppression laws.www.vaildaily.com