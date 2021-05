Two people were injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash on County Road 38 near Benedict with meth found in one of the vehicles. Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the sheriff’s office received a report at 2:48 p.m. of a crash at the Benedict Bridge. When deputies and medical personnel arrived on the scene, they found both vehicles had extensive damage and both drivers were injured and still in their vehicles. As deputies and Lakeport First Responders began providing medical care to the victims, a Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene.