Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It’s Wednesday, May 19, 2021, and if you are like me, you are skeptical that the Vax-A-Million drawings will ever happen. Sure, I signed up for it yesterday. But I did so with the nagging thought that this idea will be enshrined in the ash heap of history as a wacky-but-noble-and-ultimately-flawed COVID-19 concept.