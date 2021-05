Who has Emma Frost invited to the Hellfire Gala and who could possibly show up or crash the party?. Marvel‘s The Hellfire Gala has been making a lot of noise on social media platforms ever since its announcement. The title itself is amazing. Who doesn’t love a gala? The Met Gala is one of the biggest celebrity nights of the year and it always gets all sorts of media coverage. Add mutants, fantastic writers and artists to the mix and you have the recipe for an exciting time.