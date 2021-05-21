Microsoft's plan to improve meeting rooms includes larger displays and spatial audio
As some companies begin to transition their employees to hybrid work models, Microsoft has shared a new video detailing how it sees its Teams software fitting into those arrangements. The clip shows off an updated Rooms interface that will position remote participants near the bottom of the display to make it look like they have a seat at the table. Above them, two windows dedicated to the meeting chat and any action items that need attention flank the current presentation.www.engadget.com