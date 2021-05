The Friends reunion, called ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’, is due to hit HBO Max on May 27. But it turns out that it isn’t what most fans were expecting when we first heard about the iconic cast reuniting.When the reunion was teased last year by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, there weren’t many available details about what it would look like. Understandably, fans were hoping for a new episode where we could see the group years later.Some wanted to see Monica and Chandler’s twins, who were born...