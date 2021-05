Peyton Picou and the Vandebilt Catholic baseball team are ready to see his mullet cut. The sophomore manager and statistician, who sports plenty of thick, curly locks, plans to make the haircut happen if the No. 3 Terriers can win Thursday in the Division II semifinals. The Houma team will play No. 2 St. Louis Catholic from McMurray Park in Sulphur in hopes of qualifying for Saturday’s state title game.