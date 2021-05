It has officially been one week since the Dallas Cowboys finalized their 2021 draft class and we have all had an opportunity to sit and reflect on it since then. There wasn’t a whole lot that shocked people when it came to the Cowboys outside of the Nahshon Wright pick. While it wasn’t the same sort of draft as last year in terms of maximizing value with every pick, it did line up with what the team has said will be the focus all offseason long: improving the defense and improving speed.