Sullivan County, IN

Two sentenced in connection to 2019 Sullivan County murder

By Chris Essex
WTHI
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were sentenced in connection to a 2019 Sullivan County murder. Under a plea agreement, Danny Wilson was sentenced to 55 years in prison. Wilson entered a guilty plea to murder. Renee Huffines was sentenced to 20 years in prison. This is after her...

