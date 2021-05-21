SF Sends $1,000 in Monthly Relief to Artists, Critics Say Process ‘Inequitable’
UPDATE: May 21, 12.30pm: The San Francisco Mayor's Office announced the Guaranteed Income Pilot for Artists just received a $3.46 million contribution from #StartSmall, Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey’s philanthropic initiative to help extend the pilot by 12 months and support additional artists. According to a statement from YBCA, the new funding will also "go towards a new collaboration between YBCA and five high impact, historically underfunded San Francisco arts and culture organizations to select at least an additional 50 artists—10 from each organization—to also receive monthly payments of $1,000 a month for 18 months."www.kqed.org