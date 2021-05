If you've been itching to learn how to play a new Agent in Valorant, now is your chance. With the game's 2.09 update, Riot Games is introducing Replication. Think of it as Valorant's take on LoL's One for All mode. At the start of a match, you and your teammates will vote on a single agent you all want to play, as will the other team. As you might imagine, that will open a lot of opportunities for hijinks. Want to use Killjoy to build an army of turrets? You can. How about Brimstone to smoke the entire map? You can do that too.