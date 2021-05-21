Summer Meal Program Provides Nutritious Meals to San Angelo Area Kids for Free

Our children need nutritious meals to learn, grow and thrive—even when school is out. With the Summer Food Service Program, children and teens ages 18 and younger can continue to eat healthy meals, including breakfast, lunch and a snack, throughout the summer at no cost, just by showing up at a participating meal site. Free meals will be available starting June 2nd through July 2nd at participating sites in San Angelo ISD and our local Boys and Girls Clubs.