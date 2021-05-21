newsbreak-logo
UPDATE: Missing Candler teen has been found and is safe, officials say

By Brittany Whitehead
WLOS.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Update, 4:48 p.m. May 21: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office officials say Jade Moonborne has been located and is ok. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Candler area. Jade Moonborne, age 17, is approximately 5’ 5” tall and weighs...

