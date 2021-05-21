GSA cancels a search for a big agency office. What does that portend for D.C.-area real estate?

There is no question that cost of living – from the your receipt at the grocery store all the way up average price tag of property – is high here in California. In fact, of the 125 most expensive zip codes to buy real estate in America, 87 are in our state - down from 91 in 2019, according to PropertyShark. Further, 50 of those top zip codes with the highest medium real estate sale prices fall within the Bay Area.