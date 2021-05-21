newsbreak-logo
GSA cancels a search for a big agency office. What does that portend for D.C.-area real estate?

By Tristan Navera
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 1 day ago
"If we wanted to guess the impact of teleworking, we just got a powerful signal," one official said.

