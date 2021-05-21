newsbreak-logo
Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, May 21

By Scott Cole
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Buckeyes Tight End Gets Released

Former Ohio State football tight end Marcus Baugh is looking for a new home in the NFL. Baugh didn’t hear his named called in the NFL Draft back in 2018. He went on to sign a deal with the Raiders, though he was waved before the season. The former Buckeye...
Beaver, PAfox8tv.com

Penn State Commencement

Penn State University had their final day of Commencement for the Class of 2021 in Beaver Stadium on Sunday. Despite Mother Nature doing her best to take all the Mother’s Day attention for herself, the rain did not stop the Graduation festivities from taking place. We spoke with one family who was happy to brave the elements for this special day.
Penn, PAUSA Today

Reminder: There are 17 weeks until Penn State football

Nobody is here to try and rush you through the summer season, let alone the remainder of this spring. But this is just your regular reminder there are now just 17 Saturdays to go until Penn State football returns with the season and Big Ten opener on September 4 against Wisconsin. Please plan accordingly.
College SportsR Scarlet Knights

Early Rally Dooms Baseball at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State (14-20) scored five runs in the second inning and held off a middle-inning surge from Rutgers baseball (17-18) to claim a 7-3 win Friday at Medlar Field. The Scarlet Knights had entered the day with a five-game winning streak on the road. "We gave...
Michigan Statemsuspartans.com

MSU Splits Penn State Doubleheader

Michigan State split a home doubleheader to cap a seven-game homestand on Tuesday, finalizing the 2021 home schedule with a 4-3 loss and 4-0 victory against Penn State. Penn State scored the go-ahead run in game one in the top of the seventh, as a dropped third strike and subsequent throwing error allowed the go-ahead run to score from third. MSU was able to load the bases with just one out in the home half of the seventh, but could not get the timely hit to bring home an equalizer.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Penn National Results Friday May 14th, 2021

7th-$10,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Penn State Basketball’s B1G Opponents Released

The Big Ten Conference released the conference opponents for the upcoming 2021-2022 Men’s Basketball Season, including for Penn State Basketball. Penn State Basketball will have “home and home” match-ups with Minnesota, Rutgers, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Northwestern. The Nittany Lions will just host Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue, and just travel to Wisconsin, Illinois and Maryland.
State College, PADaily Item

Auburn, Penn State in prime time

STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s Sept. 18 contest against Auburn will receive top billing as the Nittany Lions on Tuesday announced the contest will be played at 7:30 p.m. and broadcast on ABC. Auburn travels to State College on Week 3, and the matchup marks the third in the series.
College Sportsabc23.com

Penn State vs. Rutgers Game 1

In College Baseball news, Penn State made its way to Happy Valley on Friday. The Nittany Lions were starting a 4 Game Series with Rutgers and they were looking to start off strong, just like they did in Piscataway just a month ago. Game 1 of 4 from Medlar Field....
Onward State

Staff Picks: An Ode To Penn State Moms

Oh, moms. Where would we be without them? They are a shoulder to cry on, the biggest supporters, and the people who will be brutally honest just when we need it. Most importantly, behind every Nittany Lion is a Penn State mom. Moms deserve praise every day, but especially on...
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Talor Battle Leaves Penn State for Northwestern

Talor Battle, the Penn State basketball legend who joined coach Micah Shrewsberry's staff in April, will sit on the opposing bench the next time he visits the Bryce Jordan Center. Battle has joined Northwestern's staff as an assistant men's basketball coach, continuing the career he began last season at Penn...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Early Entries, Friday May 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Lady Munnings (L), 124A. Wolfsont1-4-3Kathleen Demasi. 3Flattering Ruby (L), 122I. Beato1-5-1Flint Stites. 4Tanya's Gem (L), 122J. Vargas, Jr.1-1-3Paulina Sinnefia. 5Straight Madness (L), 122M. Aguilar7-5-7Joseph Graci, III. 6Racinginthestreet (L), 122A. Wolfsont8-1-5Kathleen Demasi. 7Tara's Talent (L), 122A. Rodriguez6-3-3Michael Moore. 8Kaylasaurus (L), 122W. Otero2-4-3Bruce Kravets. 9Inspired Gem (L),...
Sportsflowrestling.org

NCAA Finalist Max Dean Transferring To Penn State

The back half of Penn State's lineup just got even tougher with the addition of NCAA finalist Max Dean. Max's brother Gabe confirmed the transfer on an episode of Chael Sonnen's podcast, 'Beyond the Fight'. Gabe Dean confirms Max's move to Penn State around the 3-minute mark below. Including a...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Penn State commits looking forward to summer

The 2020 football season ended in the same stadium for Class of 2022 Penn State commitments Mehki Flowers and Beau Pribula, as the former took home a PIAA Class 1A state title with Steelton-Highspire and the latter falling short in the 6A title game for Central York. Both Central Pennsylvania...
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State Football Tickets Return to the Resale Market

Penn State has been hedging hopefully for months about the return to a full Beaver Stadium this fall. As Pennsylvania continues to loosen restrictions, with mitigation orders scheduled to be lifted May 31, it's looking more likely that Penn State football will return to full capacity at Beaver Stadium this September.