E3 2021 could decide the future of the show

While it’s being presented in a new way in 2021, E3 is back this summer. This may be exciting for some people, it also will undoubtedly raise an eyebrow for others. It is no question that E3’s place in the video game industry is not as cemented as it used to be. After its absence in 2020 and the increasing emergence of Summer Game Fest making announcements, this year’s show could decide the future of E3. Let’s consider some of the most significant factors hovering around the trade show this summer.