Lil Nas X Says He Won't Talk About Nicki Minaj Anymore After Barbz Attack

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X is being betrayed by the fanbase he was once so passionately a part of. The 22-year-old pop star has one of the most interesting backstories in the entire music industry, achieving notoriety as one of the most active Nicki Minaj stan accounts on Twitter before embarking on his own musical journey. During his rise to the top of the charts, he has shown love to Nicki on numerous occasions, even sharing a quick exchange with her on Twitter last year. Despite all the love he's displayed, the Barbz have seemingly taken issue with LNX constantly bringing up his Nicki fandom, attacking him online following the release of his latest single.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
