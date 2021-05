Elite triathlon action is set to take place in Europe and across North America this weekend, with the likes of Vicky Holland, Joe Skipper and Ruth Astle all set to race. Vicky Holland and Sian Rainsley line up for the women’s race in Portugal. Holland takes to the start line on the back of victory at Llanelli last weekend, crossing the line in 58:29.4. Holland’s last World Cup appearance saw her take home gold at the 2020 Mooloolaba ITU Triathlon World Cup.