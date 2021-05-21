Should CFL and XFL Fans Be Upset With Lack of Info? | The Markcast Episode 41 – Sounds of Silence

Could the CFL be doing more to keep their fans “in the loop” and should XFL fans be upset with the lack of information coming out from the league? Fans of both the XFL and CFL are becoming restless, and we’re trying to figure out IF they are justified and WHY there is such a lack of information coming out from league management. This week on The Markcast, Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press stops in to give a passionate discussion on the CFL/XFL potential and happens to talk a little hockey as well. Reid goes solo with Stan Bedwell, a player who went to lengths to further his career as a football player. The latest on Spring League as well!