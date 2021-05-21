newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Should CFL and XFL Fans Be Upset With Lack of Info? | The Markcast Episode 41 – Sounds of Silence

By Reid Johnson
xflnewshub.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCould the CFL be doing more to keep their fans “in the loop” and should XFL fans be upset with the lack of information coming out from the league? Fans of both the XFL and CFL are becoming restless, and we’re trying to figure out IF they are justified and WHY there is such a lack of information coming out from league management. This week on The Markcast, Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press stops in to give a passionate discussion on the CFL/XFL potential and happens to talk a little hockey as well. Reid goes solo with Stan Bedwell, a player who went to lengths to further his career as a football player. The latest on Spring League as well!

xflnewshub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfl#Sounds Of Silence#Xfl#League Football#Home Video#The League#Info#Hockey#Cfl#The Winnipeg Free Press#Spring League#Twitter#Instagram#Spotify#Xfl#Podcast Addict#Home Page#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAcelticslife.com

The outcome all C’s fans should be rooting for

The Celtics have a tough road ahead as they likely will need to get through the new play-in tournament to get a seat in this years playoffs, something few C’s fans thought would be the outcome of this season. Here is what I want to happen;. Boston likely will land...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Fans should focus on the roster the Broncos have built

The media buzz and the divided fanbase have predominantly been focused on any would-be superstar or upgrade to the quarterback position. To replace or not replace Drew Lock seems to be the only storyline nowadays. We all know I think Lock deserves another year to prove himself outside the chaos that was 2020, but forget about all that. Come out of the media frenzy that is QB movement in the modern offseason and look at the Broncos roster as a whole.
NFLletsbeardown.com

Nagy Makes Statement Some Fans Are Extremely Upset About.

The Chicago Bears landed what everybody hopes is their QB of the future in, Justin Fields. It's far different from the Mitch Trubisky pick as Fields has been labelled an elite top quarterback prospect for awhile now. With Andy Dalton on the roster though, it's like Fields will be eased...
NFLJournal & Sunday Journal

Glover going 'home' to CFL

Try as he might, Deonte Glover had no luck in trying to follow the Canadian Football League Draft while sitting in his Alexandria, Virginia, apartment on Tuesday. “I tried to tune into the draft live, but it was hard; you need a Canadian domain, and I even tried to pay,” the former Musselman and Shepherd standout running back said. “I couldn’t get in, so I sat by my phone.”
Footballxflnewsroom.com

The Spring League’s Direction – Featuring XFL Jim

On this edition of Gridiron Gallery, The Spring League is the main show in town, but does it realize it or want to be?. Zach invites on the diehard of the diehards of the XFL and alternative football as XFL Jim joins the show. The duo discuss the league’s direction, recap Week 1, and preview and make picks for Week 2.
Gamblingxflnewshub.com

Why Are Some Casinos Profitable to Sponsor XFL?

(What happens when the two most popular entertainment industries come together? Magic! More and more casinos are sponsoring sports teams to get the trust of people and bring together the fans of both worlds.) Football is the largest entertainment industry and billions of people watch football matches all around the...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

'Chess Piece' Zaven Collins Draws Concern from Cardinals Fans

For the second year in a row, the Arizona Cardinals selected a linebacker with their first-round draft pick. In 2020, former Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons was chosen No. 8 overall and Cardinals general manager Steve Keim decided to make a similar move in 2021 by choosing former Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins.
Footballxflnewshub.com

CFL vs. XFL and The Spring League 2021 Kickoff | The Markcast Episode 40 – Is This Football League?

The latest on the likelihood of an “on time” start in August for the 2021 CFL season, plus we dissect the latest numbers and news coming out of Edmonton including their posted loss of $7.1 million. Jason Gregor from “The Jason Gregor Show” joins the guys to talk about the CFL and… hockey?! We also talk about the disappointing numbers for The Spring League launch and how that’s not necessarily a cut and dry reflection of how a “merged” XFL-CFL league would perform. With all this talk of XFL vs. CFL vs. TSL (The Spring League) we ask “What IS a football league?” The age-old question… well, maybe it’s only a year-old question. Guess it depends on who you ask. It’s a super fun and information-filled episode this week, we hope you enjoy!
NBAchatsports.com

Who should Toronto Raptors fans support in the playoffs?

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 12: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs hugs Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) It’s been a strange, turbulent, and uniquely challenging pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season for the Toronto Raptors, one that will officially see them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013. There will be plenty of time for analysis on the season that was and a look at the next steps to be taken, but the playoffs are less than two weeks away, so what’s a Raptors fan to do?
MLS101 WIXX

Columbus Crew rebrands to Columbus SC, upsetting fan base

The Major League Soccer franchise formerly known as Columbus Crew revealed a new name and crest Monday, marking a major rebranding for one of the league’s first franchises. The club will go by Columbus Soccer Club, or Columbus SC, dropping the word “Crew” from their formal name. A series of social media posts made clear that Columbus will continue to incorporate “Crew” as an informal nickname as a way to honor its history.
NFLchatsports.com

The Daily Norseman Mailbag, May 20th, 2021

This is the future of the mailbag going forward with my new schedule, article on the front page soliciting for questions on Monday, with the follow up post on Wednesday or Thorsday depending on what’s going on in my life. No Twitter questions this week but we got one via...
NHLNBC Sports

Washington fans should be thankful for what they have in Caps

The Capitals wrapped up their regular season on Tuesday and now have their sights set on a second Stanley Cup. But, before we turn the page and turn our attention fully to playoffs, let's take a quick moment to appreciate this. Appreciate what? Well, this. In the coming days, the...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Pro Football Network

Any Given Friday: Drama around the Pittsburgh Steelers and will Colin Kaepernick see an NFL field again?. In this week’s episode, host Eric Wiedeke is joined by fellow podcaster and longtime friend Mike Sonbeek. They discuss the Antonio Brown meeting with...
College SportsUSA Today

Why fans should not sleep on Nik Bonitto

In past years, Big 12 defenses have been the laughingstock of the college football scene and many elite players have gone under the radar. For Oklahoma rising star, Nik Bonitto, he is putting Division I football on notice. The powerhouse edge puts the Sooners in the college football playoff conversation....