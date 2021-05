Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. Guttertalk: Do You Think Relays Should Be Held As Timed Finals At Future NCAA Championships?. I liked it. For teams that are a little thinner, I think it helps you get through it a bit better. We had a smaller team at NCAAs than year’s past. I thought it helped manage the event load a little bit better. We still ran out of gas, but I think that was because we went into the meet not as fit as we normally would have been because of the stringent protocols that we had in our conference. I like the timed finals relays.