Tribune shareholders approve sale to Alden Global Capital
Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, have approved a sale to Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other Tribune papers in a deal worth roughly $630 million. Alden is also the majority shareholder of MediaNews Group, which owns The Mercury News, East Bay Times, Orange County Register, Boston Herald, Denver Post and other newspapers.www.eastbaytimes.com