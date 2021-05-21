newsbreak-logo
Tribune shareholders approve sale to Alden Global Capital

By Associated Press
East Bay Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, have approved a sale to Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other Tribune papers in a deal worth roughly $630 million. Alden is also the majority shareholder of MediaNews Group, which owns The Mercury News, East Bay Times, Orange County Register, Boston Herald, Denver Post and other newspapers.

'Vulture' Fund Alden Global, Known For Slashing Newsrooms, Buys Tribune Papers

The hedge fund Alden Global Capital is known to strike fear in the hearts of journalists. It has a track record of buying up newspapers and slashing their newsrooms in search of profits. Today shareholders at one of the largest remaining newspaper chains voted to sell to Alden. It's about to become the sole owner of Tribune Publishing, which includes Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and many others. For more, we're joined by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. David, welcome back.
As newsroom ‘vampire’ Alden wins shareholders’ approval to buy Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers, staff plan to continue fight for local news

Shareholders voted Friday to approve Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of Tribune Publishing, the parent company of The Baltimore Sun. Alden, the New York-based hedge fund that became Tribune’s largest shareholder in November 2019, has been labeled a “hedge fund vampire” for draining newsrooms dry and reaping their profits.
Forbes

Battle For Tribune Publishing Ends In A Whimper For Hedge Fund Alden Global

Tribune Publishing shareholders today approved its $630 million sale to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund with a controversial track record for slashing newsroom budgets that worries journalists. According to Tribune, holders of approximately 81.28% of the shares held by non-Alden stockholders approved the merger agreement, over the...
TheWrap

Tribune Employees Outraged Over Alden Global Capital Acquisition: ‘Terrible News’

Tribune Publishing employees spoke out Friday in the wake of shareholders voting to approve the company’s acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. “This is terrible news for the Chicago Tribune and all our sister newspapers. It’s also terrible news for the communities these papers cover and, I’d argue, for the country,” Rex Huppke, humor columnist for the Chicago Tribune, tweeted. “So I’m going to take a moment to feel angry, disappointed and a bit scared. Then I’m going to do exactly what my colleagues here in Chicago, and my colleagues in Baltimore and New York and Hartford and Orlando and in newsrooms across the country, will do: get back to work.”
Opening Bell: 5.21.21

JPMorgan Takes Another Crack at Healthcare, Starting With Its Own [WSJ]. The nation’s biggest bank is building a new unit that will work on health initiatives for its employees and invest $250 million in startups and technologies meant to make their healthcare more efficient and effective. The unit, dubbed Morgan Health, aims to create a model of employer-sponsored healthcare that results in better and more equitable care at a lower cost.
Briefings: Alden Wolfs down Tribune, Including the Courant….

It happened. On Friday, shareholders for Tribune Publishing, which owns the Hartford Courant among other titles, agreed to sell the company to Alden Global Capital. Alden, a hedge fund, has a nasty reputation for tossing newsgathering resources overboard for profit's sake.
Watchdog Slams AT&T’s Latest Mega-Merger Three Years After ‘Disastrous’ Time Warner Acquisition Cost 45,000 Jobs – Julia Conley (05/21/2021)

Public interest group Common Cause was among the critics denouncing telecom giant AT&T’s latest merger on Monday as the company announced it had reached a $43 billion deal to consolidate the media company Discovery with WarnerMedia. The deal is expected to be finalized in mid-2022 and will combine cable networks...
CEO pay schemes targeted by stockholders, judges, unions

GE shareholders last week rejected a $47 million bonus set for CEO Larry Culp after members of the International Union of Electronic, Electrical, Salaried, Machine and Furniture Workers/Communications Workers of America (IUE-CWA) protested at GE’s Boston headquarters. Culp is the sixth richest American CEO, according to the New York Times,...
Paper Source to be acquired by Barnes & Noble parent company

A British private equity firm is making another U.S. acquisition. Elliott Investment Management has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and business operations of Paper Source Inc. The stationery and gift retailer filed for bankruptcy in March, with a plan to sell itself. The acquisition will allow Paper Source to emerge from Chapter 11 with the support of a well-capitalized owner committed to the development and growth of the business, according to a statement by Elliott.
Denver Business Journal names new editor in chief

Kourtney Geers, who has served as managing editor of the Denver Business Journal since mid-2018, is the paper’s new editor in chief, top officials with the publication announced Thursday. Geers succeeds Rebecca Troyer, who left last month to become director of email publications for American City Business Journals, the Charlotte,...
CNN Targets NYT for Fox Online Ad

The New York Times recently ran an ad from Fox, and now CNN senior media reporter. Oliver Darcy is accusing the newspaper of profiting off “dangerous disinformation.”. “Company that pushed the Big Lie advertising atop @nytimes homepage today,” Darcy. tweeted. The CNN reporter would elaborate his argument on the Reliable...
McDonald's investors back chairman

(Bloomberg) — McDonald’s Corp. investors voted to approve Enrique Hernandez as chairman of the world’s biggest restaurant company, turning aside demands for his removal after the turbulent ouster of former Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook. Shareholders voted to keep Hernandez, who has served as chairman since 2016, and all of...
Robinhood allows users to buy into IPOs

Robinhood, the no-fee trading app, said Thursday it would gradually roll out features allowing users to buy company shares at their IPO price. Why it matters, via Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva: Investing into IPOs has historically been reserved for Wall Street insiders, but this move is in line with Robinhood's image of "democratizing investing."
Media mogul Byron Allen files $10B lawsuit against McDonald’s, alleging racial discrimination in its ad spending

McDonald’s has been hit with a $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit from media companies owned by Byron Allen. The lawsuit alleges the Chicago-based burger chain pays higher prices to advertise with general market media companies than it does Black-owned companies, which submit pitches through a separate tier for content targeting African American audiences. The suit was filed Thursday in ...
CEO who Fox News called ‘socialist’ for $70k minimum wage says company’s workforce has doubled

CEO Dan Price announced six years that he planned to raise the minimum annual salary of employees at his company to $70,000.In order to do that, he had to cut into his own $1.1m pay package. Mr Price said in interviews that he chose to raise the salaries of his workers after discovering one of his employees had been secretly working a second job at McDonald's to live. "It was clear I was an awful CEO who was failing his employees. I gave her a raise to quit that job. No one should have to work two jobs to...