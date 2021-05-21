newsbreak-logo
Video Games

How to earn the Have a Blast! medal in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 80s Action Heroes event

By Chris Compendio
gamepur.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ’80s Action Heroes event in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a number of challenges designed to make players feel like an action movie star, and the event-themed Have a Blast! medal centers around a beloved action movie trope. Explosions are frequent in these shoot-em-up blockbusters, and you’ll have to cause many explosive deaths for the How Do You Like Your Ribs? challenge. One could gather from the challenge description that one has to use explosive weapons to earn these medals, but we have the specifics.

