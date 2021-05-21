How to earn the Have a Blast! medal in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 80s Action Heroes event

Popular games doing crossovers with popular brands or IP is a common occurrence, and now the current slate of Call of Duty games are getting in on the action next week. What type of action? ’80s-style action, to be specific. Announced on the official Call of Duty Twitter account, ’80s Action Heroes will be arriving in Call of Duty: Mobile, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Warzone starting next week on May 20th. What exactly does that mean? Well based on the teaser image posted and the hints in the text of the announcement tweet, John Rambo from the Rambo movies and John McClane from the Die Hard movies will be part of the ’80s action hero… uh, action. The Call of Duty: Mobile YouTube account just posted this teaser trailer as well.