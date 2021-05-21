State softball is coming in hot. Check out when, where, and who will be competing from the local scores.

This weekend, some of the local athletes will be competing in the state tournament for their respective sports. The state softball tournament will be starting today and conclude Saturday. The 2A schools will be meeting at West Park in Nampa, and the 3A schools will be at Timberline High School for their tournaments, starting at 9 a.m. Although the tournament will begin at 9 a.m., some of the first-round games will begin at 11 a.m. The New Plymouth softball team will play their first-round game at 9 a.m.; while Wolverine’s will compete at 11 a.m. in the first-round.