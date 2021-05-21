newsbreak-logo
New Plymouth, ID

State softball is coming in hot. Check out when, where, and who will be competing from the local scores.

By Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer
Argus Observer Online
 1 day ago

This weekend, some of the local athletes will be competing in the state tournament for their respective sports. The state softball tournament will be starting today and conclude Saturday. The 2A schools will be meeting at West Park in Nampa, and the 3A schools will be at Timberline High School for their tournaments, starting at 9 a.m. Although the tournament will begin at 9 a.m., some of the first-round games will begin at 11 a.m. The New Plymouth softball team will play their first-round game at 9 a.m.; while Wolverine’s will compete at 11 a.m. in the first-round.

The New Plymouth softball team has locked in their ticket to state. They played against the Melba Mustangs on May 13 at Melba High School. New Plymouth started the tournament as the number two seed, behind Melba as the number one seed. They eventually clashed against each other in the winner’s bracket final game. The winner would advance to the tournament championship against the winner of the consolation bracket. The Pilgrims ended up winning that game, 11-3, and locking in their ticket to state.
