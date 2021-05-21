newsbreak-logo
Pink Palace Museum will change its name to MoSH

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After decades, the Pink Palace Museum and Pink Palace Family of Museums announced it will be changing names, rebranding as the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH). The initiave began in November 2019 and will culminate with the launch of a brand new website this summer.

