Last September meteorologists witnessed a rare event: Five named tropical systems spinning in the Atlantic basin — at the same time. Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Storm Sally, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Storm Vicky and Tropical Depression Rene were seen together on a single satellite image. It was the second time in hurricane season history that five or more systems were churning in Atlantic waters at the same time. Technically speaking it was four named storms with Rene becoming remnants, but it was still a rare sight to see.