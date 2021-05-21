newsbreak-logo
West Lafayette, IN

CBS Sports Ranks Every Power 5 Head Coach, Including Purdue's Jeff Brohm

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
 1 day ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Now, with less than 100 days until the start of the 2021 college football season, CBS Sports ranked all the head football coaches from the Power Five conferences.

After a 2-4 season in 2020, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm finds himself near the bottom of the list. He slots in a No. 53 in the rankings, which ranks 12th among Big Ten coaches.

Brohm burst onto the scene with the Boilermakers in 2017, reaching a 7-6 overall record, including 4-5 in the Big Ten.

Purdue football earned a trip to the Foster Farms Bowl in Brohm's first year of coaching and defeated the Arizona Wildcats 38-35. It was the program's first victory in a bowl game since 2011.

Since then, it's been a downhill skid for the Boilermakers. Brohm will enter his fifth season as the coach of Purdue football in 2021. He's accumulated a 19-25 overall record with the program after failing to reach .500 in each of the last three seasons.

Purdue only played six games last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team suffered three game cancellations, including two different dates to compete for the Old Oaken Bucket against Indiana in Bloomington.

Despite a near last-place finish in the Big Ten West in 2020, Purdue lost three of its four games by just one score. Brohm and the Boilermakers will look to turn the tables next season in what is expected to be a year of normalcy.

Here's the list of all the Big Ten Conference football coaches and their rankings:

  • No. 4: Ryan Day, Ohio State
  • No. 8: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
  • No. 13: James Franklin, Penn State
  • No. 17: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
  • No. 18: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
  • No. 20: Tom Allen, Indiana
  • No. 23: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
  • No. 25: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
  • No. 34: Greg Schiano, Rutgers
  • No. 42: Bret Bielema, Illinois
  • No. 47: Scott Frost, Nebraska
  • No. 53: Jeff Brohm, Purdue
  • No. 57: Mel Tucker, Michigan State
  • No. 61: Mike Locksley, Maryland

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

