HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Mills Godwin has found its new head football coach and the Eagles did not have to look very far to find him. P.J. Adams was introduced as the new leader of the Godwin football program on Monday afternoon. Adams spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Thomas Jefferson, posting a 26-12 record and leading the Vikings to the Region 2A Championship in 2019. Adams earned region coach of the year honors that season.