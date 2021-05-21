Five players from Ducks participating at World Hockey Championship

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers might remind some of us how the days of being a kid were kind of hard to manage at times simply because we didn’t have the emotional capacity quite yet to deal with some of the issues that came our way. What an adolescent or adult might see as a mistake that’s meant to be forgiven and moved past quickly could easily be seen as a massive betrayal by a kid. Don’t get me wrong, kids are far more capable of processing emotions and various social situations than adults give them credit for at times, but the fact is that the lack of experience, even at the middle school and high school level, is still enough to be overwhelming. The moment that the Don’t Bothers saw an Instagram video of Evan practicing with the Ducks they turned on him, treating the poor guy like a Judas as they snubbed him so forcefully that it took Evan’s mom locking them in a locker room to hash it out. Obviously Gordon didn’t see any issue with this but was ready to admonish Alex for trying to shorten her own idea and talk to the kids, which was right of him to do for a number of reasons since Alex still has a lot to learn about being a hockey coach. Thankfully, Bombay is willing to teach her and step aside when she has something to offer. But blindfolding the kids to teach them how to ‘feel’ their way around the rink was kind of an awkward idea. The application was questionable, but the theory is still pretty sound, and at the end of the episode it did pay off, in a strange but useful way. Overall, the Don’t Bothers are growing stronger as a team and picking up a few tricks here and there much as the original Ducks did in their own time.