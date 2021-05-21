FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Felipe Caicedo Objectives challenge

The top players from the 2020-21 LaLiga season are in the stoplight in FIFA 21. This week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team has released Team of the Season (TOTS) player items, featuring some of the best footballers that suited up in the Spain-based league this year. But even though the focus right now is on this season, that doesn’t mean EA Sports has forgotten about the past. The FIFA team also decided to throw it back to 2020 on May 8, as a new 92 OVR Flashback card of FC Barcelona attacking midfielder Coutinho was released. How can you obtain this card? Let’s go over what you need to do.