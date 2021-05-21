Phil Mickelson Looking Nothing Like an Old Man By the Sea

Phil Mickelson doesn't look it but he's halfway to 100. And he's halfway to an unexpected victory lap. A twilight highlight eight years after his last major (The Open, 2013) on a course that though on the other side of the Atlantic, is perpetually windswept and fickle. The 50-year-old lefty, who is still as good as he ever was in his own mind, has played aggressively and magnificently through 36 holes of the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island. He followed an opening-round 70 with an 69 this morning and has the luxury of savoring the afternoon conditions, which will deter low scoring.