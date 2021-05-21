newsbreak-logo
Music

Lil Baby Celebrates Kirk Franklin Collab: "This Is History"

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Lil Baby hit a new milestone in his already impressive career, linking up with the legendary Kirk Franklin for a Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack single. Aside from boasting vocals from Franklin, "We Win" also stands out as being a break in tradition for Baby, who seldom takes to instrumentals like the one Just Blaze cooked up for the occasion.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
