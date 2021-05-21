Lil Baby Celebrates Kirk Franklin Collab: "This Is History"

DJ Khaled’s ascent to stardom finds him at ‘relaxed’ for the first time, if that’s even a word that could describe the frenetic energy of the DJ. The evolution from hip-hop to pop, anxiety to wellness, is reflected in each title. He’s no longer Suffering From Success but embracing it. He admitted he switched up on the subsequent album, IChanged A Lot which one could regard as a premonition for his foray into pop music. The thing is, Khaled has always been around the right people, which is why he can easily brag about having one of Lil Wayne’s best verses ever on “We Takin Over.” Or, bridging the intergenerational gap between the hedonistic God of the trap and the Almighty HOV on “Top Off” along with Beyoncé. Khaled has the reach, relationships, and resources that very few artists have and would make for an outstanding album, pop or otherwise, yet his eponymous album fails to fully utilize all three to their fullest potential.