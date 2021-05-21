Downtown Dining Week serves up complete restaurant list for 2021 event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Downtown Dining Week, a Milwaukee foodie favorite, is set to return June 3-13, and the complete restaurant lineup has been released. Coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, the event features specially priced meals at $13 for lunch, $25 or $35 for dinner and a new family meal option at 24 restaurants, steakhouses, bistros, and ethnic eateries in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. Curbside, carryout and limited indoor and outdoor seating options will be available for diners.cbs58.com