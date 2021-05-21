newsbreak-logo
Tucson, AZ

Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with nurse practitioner Lori Harger

By Arizona Daily Star
tucson.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, May 27, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Lori Harger, a nurse practitioner providing integrative and holistic psychiatric care in Tucson. Harger works at the Centered Spirit Program of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe serving people...

