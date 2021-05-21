newsbreak-logo
New Ulm, MN

Work at New Ulm intersection begins June 1

By The Free Press
The Free Press
 1 day ago

NEW ULM — An aging signal system will be replaced during a project that begins June 1 at an intersection in New Ulm. The Minnesota Department of Transportation project includes improvements to curb ramps and the addition of a flashing yellow arrow to indicate when motorists making left turns may proceed into the intersection.

North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Public Notices, May 15, 2021

WHEREAS, Eric Bode, on behalf of Zen Franklib, LLC, has filed an application with the City of New Ulm requesting a Conditional Use Permit to allow the location of four apartment dwelling units in a B-3 (General Business) zoning district at 126 North Minnesota Street. This property is legally described as 7 ¢” x 70′ of Lot 9 and all of Lot 8, Block 64 North of Center Street; and.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Willkommen Committee meets with Frandsen leaders

NEW ULM — The Willkommen Committee of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce met with Brandon Reinarts, Vice President and Mike Schwartz, President of Frandsen Bank and Trust, and checked out the new look to the drive-thru at the downtown location. The new drive-thru consisted of making lanes wider, installing new monitors with crystal clear pictures, and providing rapid customer service with new tubes. The customer air-tube delivers the customers information from the drive-thru to the front of the building in less than 10 seconds’ flat. It allows the front desk area to serve multiple customers simultaneously. Frandsen Bank is continuing to focus on customer needs and market demand. That is why the decision has been made to close its south Frandsen bank location and improve services at a central location in downtown. The New Ulm locations employs over forty banking professionals. Frandsen bank continues to expand, currently serving Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin at over thirty-three locations. Improvements to buildings and enhancements are part of Frandsen’s continued strategy of providing the best customer service while keeping up-to-date with the changing times. Frandsen Bank & Trust is also nominated for Best Bank in Minnesota, to cast your vote visit: votemnbest.com/frandsenbank.
Brown County, MNJournal

Commissioners consider making A-T job an appointed post

NEW ULM — Brown County commissioners will consider a resolution Tuesday to change the auditor-treasurer (A-T) position from an elected to an appointed position. Commissioners convened a public hearing on April 27 to consider changing the A-T position from elected to appointed. After considerable discussion, a motion to table the vote for a future meeting carried unanimously.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Modified vehicle fair May 19

NEW ULM — The Early Childhood and Family Education (ECFE) vehicle fair is in the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. Please do not arrive earlier as vehicles need time to safely get into their spots before the fun begins. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and mask/face coverings will be encouraged but not required. No food vendors will be present.
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

UPDATE: Regional positivity rate down in encouraging territory

MANKATO — New COVID-19 case and test data resulted in an encouraging week for south-central Minnesota. Numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 report showed COVID-19 testing was down in the south-central region this week, but new case totals were down even more. Taken together, the weekly numbers...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Looft talks of chamber programs; LWV honors Prochniak

NEW ULM — The bands are coming back to New Ulm this year. New Ulm Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Looft told the New Ulm League of Women Voters Tuesday that bands are being booked for 2021 Bavarian Blast and Oktoberfest events. In addition, ticket details and COVID-19 safety plans are being worked out.
New Ulm, MNJournal

COVID 19 Vaccination Clinics May 21, 22

NEW ULM — Brown County Public Health hosts May 21 and 22 COVID-19 vaccination clinics. A Moderna vaccine clinic will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 21. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. A Phizer vaccine clinic is set for Saturday May 22nd 2021...
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

Mayor candidates’ names released

The City of New Ulm released the names of the eight people being considered as New Ulm’s next mayor. The eight candidates include Micah Roux, Sam Poquette, Jeremy Reed, Richard Seeboth, Justin Mattson, Terry Sveine, Michelle Markgraf and Charalee Reinhart-Kalk. A ninth person did apply for the mayor position, but withdrew from the running after learning of a conflict of interest with a family member working for the city. The New Ulm City Council will ultimately appoint one of these eight people to the mayor position to complete retired mayor Robert Beussman’s term. The person selected to complete his term will serve as mayor until Dec. 31, 2022. Originally, the New Ulm City Council had intended to hold applicant interviews before the Tuesday, May 18, city council meeting and possibly appoint the new mayor during that council meeting. However, the city received a higher number of applicants than anticipated. This is twice the number of applicants that were submitted for the Second Ward City Council position last November.
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

9 apply for mayor job in New Ulm

Nine people have applied for the New Ulm mayor position. The New Ulm mayor position became open following the resignation of Mayor Bob Beussman last month. On April 21, the city released application information for the position. The deadline to apply was 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9. By this deadline, nine New Ulm residents applied for New Ulm’s chief executive position. This was something of a surprise to the city as applications for mayor were slow to start. On Friday, May 7, only two individuals had applied for the position, but seven additional applications were submitted over the weekend. This is over twice the number of applicants that were submitted for the Second Ward City Council position last November. Originally, the New Ulm City Council had intended to hold applicant interviews from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, before the next city council meeting. With a higher than anticipated interest in the position, the city may have to extend or change the interview process. The city has not released the names of the nine applicants at this time.
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

Panel recommends no change in flight patterns

The New Ulm Airport Commission recommended no changes be made to the airport’s flight pattern, Tuesday. Recently the City of New Ulm has been considering making changes to the flight pattern planes make before landing at the New Ulm airport, to reduce noise. A motion was made to make no changes to the airport flight pattern, but have city staff reach out to pilots and the public to better explain airport regulations and the reasons for those regulations.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Trees planted at Hermann Heights

NEW ULM — The final step of the Hermann Heights improvement project began Monday with landscaping efforts. Leading Edge Landscapes began planting trees in Hermann Park Monday and will continue through Tuesday. The landscaping plan calls for 255 trees to be planted in the park. Most of the trees with be coniferous trees planted along the border between the park and residential homes. The Russian cypress will be the most represented tree. The Russian cypress is a shorter shrub tree. It will be planted along the top retaining wall.
Blue Earth County, MNthelandonline.com

Counties combine for smallest uptick in new COVID-19 cases in 2021

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for only 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest daily total so far in 2021. The 14 new cases in six counties came after all nine south-central counties combined for 35 on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. While the low totals are encouraging, Mondays and Tuesdays regularly have much lower case numbers than other days due to reporting lags from the weekend.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Fountain running, sign of spring

NEW ULM — The German Park angel fountain is running as of Tuesday, May 11, a week earlier than last year. Water flowing at the German Park fountain is one of first signs warm weather is here to stay for the season. Weather is the main factor determining when water starts running through the fountain. For this reason the fountain usually turns in May.
New Ulm, MNJournal

EDA OKs loan program

NEW ULM — The New Ulm Economic Development Authority (EDA) approved a new multifamily rental rehabilitation loan program Tuesday. The program assists rental property owners with loans for eligible improvements to make rental units livable, for energy efficiency, or to bring the property into compliance with a variety of building codes and health and safety deficiencies. Eligible projects include: plumbing, roofing, electrical, heating, structural and bedroom/bathroom additions.
Brown County, MNJournal

Brown Co. vaccination clinic Thursday

NEW ULM — Brown County Public hosts a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone age 18 or older from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday, May 13, at the New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 Franklin St. N. Appointments are required. Make an appointment by calling 507-233-6820 or visit https://www.co.brown.mn.us/. If the clinic...