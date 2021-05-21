Work at New Ulm intersection begins June 1

Nine people have applied for the New Ulm mayor position. The New Ulm mayor position became open following the resignation of Mayor Bob Beussman last month. On April 21, the city released application information for the position. The deadline to apply was 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9. By this deadline, nine New Ulm residents applied for New Ulm’s chief executive position. This was something of a surprise to the city as applications for mayor were slow to start. On Friday, May 7, only two individuals had applied for the position, but seven additional applications were submitted over the weekend. This is over twice the number of applicants that were submitted for the Second Ward City Council position last November. Originally, the New Ulm City Council had intended to hold applicant interviews from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, before the next city council meeting. With a higher than anticipated interest in the position, the city may have to extend or change the interview process. The city has not released the names of the nine applicants at this time.