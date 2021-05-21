newsbreak-logo
Mankato, MN

Mask-off protest planned Monday

By Kelsey Barchenger
KEYC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some students across the state are planning to skip the face coverings on Monday. It’s part of a mask-off protest. Reopen Minnesota Coalition says it’s an effort to show that students are quote being abused by state health officials and Governor Tim Walz. When Governor Walz announced the end of COVID restrictions, he kept Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan in place, requiring face coverings for students and staff in all school districts until the end of this school year.

