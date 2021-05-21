newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The key talking points ahead of the Scottish Cup final

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1weu_0a7BAOGm00
St Johnstone v Hibernian (PA Wire)

St Johnstone and Hibernian face each other in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Both teams have already enjoyed impressive seasons: Saints have won the Betfred Cup and sealed a European spot through the league, while Hibs secured a third-placed finish for the first time in 16 years and reached the League Cup semi-finals.

Here are five talking points ahead of the Hampden showpiece.

Callum Davidson on verge of history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tp4zm_0a7BAOGm00
Callum Davidson (PA Wire)

The Saints boss is on the cusp of a cup double in his first season in management. Only four other managers outside of Celtic and Rangers have done a double in Scotland. Tommy Walker led Hearts to a league and League Cup double in 1960 and Sir Alex Ferguson delivered multiple trophies on several occasions with Aberdeen, including a league and cup double in 1984, as well as European Super Cup success, and both domestic cups in the 1985/6 campaign. Co-managers Alex Smith and Jocky Scott led the Dons to double cup success in 1990.

European prize

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NfBv_0a7BAOGm00
St Johnstone celebrate a European goal (PA Archive)

Both teams have guaranteed European football through the league but Scottish Cup success offers entry to the more prestigious Europa League rather than the new Europa Conference League. Up until recently, it was set to offer guaranteed group stage football but the cup winners now might go in at the third qualifying round rather than the play-offs, depending on developments elsewhere.

Empty stands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUSEH_0a7BAOGm00
Hampden (PA Archive)

Despite crowds returning in the play-offs, Hampden will again be empty. Plans for a 600 crowd were shelved when Glasgow’s route out of lockdown was delayed and it was too short notice to switch venues. The development means both sets of fans will have missed four trips to Hampden this season.

Covid crisis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzOF9_0a7BAOGm00
McDiarmid Park (PA Archive)

The pandemic has had another impact on the build-up after Saints suffered an outbreak which has thrown Davidson’s team selection up in the air. Eight players were affected in all, although two of them returned for the final league game. Others only returned to training in midweek and Davidson faces some tough decisions on whether to risk them.

Chance to shine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJFyq_0a7BAOGm00
Dundee United v Hibernian – Scottish Cup – Semi Final – Hampden Park (PA Wire)

There could be suitors watching closely, with Hibs in particular including some in-demand players. Watford were linked with a move for Josh Doig this week, while Millwall bid for Ryan Porteous in January and Kevin Nisbet was denied a move to Birmingham. Revelations about the buy-out fee in Martin Boyle’s contract could spark interest in the in-form winger. Saints also have some prized assets including midfielder Ali McCann and their young back-line, while striker Guy Melamed is nearing the end of his contract.

Saints on a roll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpHkD_0a7BAOGm00
St Johnstone v Hibernian (PA Wire)

The Perth side have won the last three meetings between the teams, including a Betfred Cup semi-final. Hibs started the better side on the last occasion the teams met at Hampden but Saints scored from two set-pieces and went on to record an ultimately comfortable 3-0 triumph.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Porteous
Person
Callum Davidson
Person
Kevin Nisbet
Person
Guy Melamed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish League Cup#Double Cup#The League#Europa League#Football League#Celtic#Aberdeen#Covid#Watford#Europa Conference League#Hearts#Saints#Rangers#Scottish Cup Success#Glasgow#European Football#Millwall Bid#Impressive Seasons#European Prize#Betfred
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Carabao Cup
News Break
World
News Break
Soccer
Country
Scotland
News Break
Super League
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Josh Doig claims SFWA award after helping Hibernian to Scottish Cup final

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig was “ecstatic” after sealing a double celebration this weekend. Doig has been named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Doubletree by Hilton Scottish Young Player of the Year hours after helping Hibs into the Scottish Cup final. The 18-year-old saw off competition from previous winners David Turnbull...
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

TALKING POINTS

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family.
SoccerBBC

Do Dundee Utd need to reach Scottish Cup final to have good season?

Scottish Cup semi-finals: Dundee United v Hibernian. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday 8 May Time: 16:00 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound and text updates on the BBC Sport website & app, plus extended highlights on Sportscene from 22:40 BST. Assessing if this been a good season for Dundee...
WorldThe Guardian

St Johnstone beat St Mirren to reach Scottish Cup final after Covid scare

Callum Davidson has said he will increase St Johnstone’s coronavirus safeguards to ensure their Scottish Cup final hopes are not threatened by another quarantine. The Perth club are on course for a cup double after the substitute Glenn Middleton helped to steer the League Cup winners past St Mirren at Hampden. But they had to do without four players as they booked a 22 May date with Hibernian.
Soccertrendswide.com

Dundee United 0-2 Hibernian: Jack Ross’ side reach Scottish Cup final

Hibernian reached the Scottish Cup final for the first time since their historic 2016 triumph with a deserved victory over Dundee United. Kevin Nisbet’s calm finish from the edge of the box gave Jack Ross’ side a merited half-time advantage. Christian Doidge was offside when he found the net after...
UEFABBC

Scottish Cup final: Hibs v St Johnstone at Hampden will be watched by 600 fans

There will be 600 fans at the Scottish Cup final between St Johnstone and Hibernian after permission was granted to allow spectators inside Hampden. The Scottish FA had applied for 2,000 to be allowed following the seating template used for Euro 2020 games. However, the Scottish government says two-metre physical...
SoccerThe Guardian

Women’s Super League: talking points from the final weekend

Chelsea motor on with another title, Manchester City settle for second but Manchester United could pose big threat next season. Chelsea are still on course for the quadruple after beating Reading 5-0 at Kingsmeadow to retain their WSL title. Any nerves were calmed when Melanie Leupolz scored in the second minute, and a convincing win ensued. Fran Kirby and the Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr gave us another demonstration of their unique telepathy, which has been a feature of the whole season. I’ve no doubt Fran will be in contention for the two big player of the year awards. Everybody recognises not just how brilliant she has been, but also what she has achieved after being so ill last season.
UEFAPosted by
newschain

UEFA and SFA reach Scottish Cup final fan agreement

UEFA has given the green light for fans to attend the Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Fans were set to be locked out because the Scottish Football Association will hand over the Euro 2020 host stadium to UEFA for alterations before the May 22 clash between Hibernian and Betfred Cup winners St Johnstone.
SoccerBBC

Scottish Cup: What is your favourite final? Read our shortlist & vote

When Saturday comes, it will be either St Johnstone or Hibernian who will make history in the finale of the 136th Scottish Cup. In recent years there have been some jaw-dropping finals in the famous tournament. But the question is, which is the greatest of them all?. BBC Sport Scotland...
UEFABBC

Scottish Cup: Aberdeen offer to host final to allow fans to attend

Aberdeen have offered to host this season's Scottish Cup final at Pittodrie so Hibernian and St Johnstone fans can attend the match. The Scottish FA confirmed last month that no supporters will be inside the national stadium for the tie on 22 May. From next Monday 500 spectators can attend...