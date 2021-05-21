Deshaun Watson Lawsuits Were Reportedly In The Works Prior To Trade Request
Deshaun Watson is currently being sued by 22 women for sexual assault and all of them have a similar story. Essentially, Watson allegedly hired the women as massage therapists and when he eventually got to be in the same room as them, he acted in some very inappropriate ways. The lawsuits are still in the midst of being deliberated and according to attorney Tony Buzbee, the women have no intention of settling out of court.www.hotnewhiphop.com