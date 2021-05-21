How to earn the Light Em Up medal in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 80s Action Heroes event

The PPSh-41 has returned to Call of Duty in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone during the third season. It’s an unlock all players can receive by reaching rank 15 on the Season Three Battle Pass. You do not have to purchase the pass to unlock it, but if you plan to participate in many of the events for the season, you may as well. We’re going to break down the better build you should be using for this weapon in the game and create a devastating submachine gun you can use against anyone.