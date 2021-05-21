newsbreak-logo
How to earn the Light Em Up medal in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 80s Action Heroes event

By Chris Compendio
gamepur.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the ’80s Action Heroes Event, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has added John Rambo, and luckily, there’s a machine gun in the game worth of his use. The event challenge named Your Worst Nightmare will require the use of the Death Machine scorestreak in either multiplayer or Zombies to earn the Light Em Up medal. It isn’t the easiest medal to earn, seeing how you have to earn the weapon one way or another instead of having it in a loadout like a traditional weapon.

