Join your local elected officials to talk about the future of your community

Brittany Schock didn’t set out to become the baby expert of Richland County. Schock has covered all kinds of stories throughout her four years at Ohio’s Richland Source newspaper, from education to entertainment, but it was her nine-part series on infant mortality that really made her name. Over the course of a year, the Richland Source investigated the unusually high rate of infant death in Richland County, revealing contributors such as a lack of resources for new mothers and unsafe conditions for newborns at home. The first three stories in “Healing Hope” provoked such a response from the community that Schock and her editors decided they couldn’t stop there. They not only expanded the series, but, in September 2017, hosted a baby shower for Richland County families and expectant mothers that drew around 500 people to the newspaper’s office in Mansfield.