Ladies and gentlemen, the 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With the draft in the books and most rosters all but locked and loaded for the fall, we can finally turn our eyes toward the season. The AFC North, in particular, promises plenty of intrigue this year, with three teams coming off of playoff seasons. And while they finished last in the division last year, the Bengals have hope in the form of Joe Burrow, who played extremely well before an injury prematurely ended his rookie campaign. Here's a full rundown of their 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction: