Veteran Darren Stevens smashes 190 to revive Kent’s chances against Glamorgan

Darren Stevens (PA Archive)

Darren Stevens hit 190 to almost single-handedly revive Kent on the second day of their LV=Insurance County Championship match with Glamorgan at Canterbury.

The 45-year-old smashed 15 sixes and as many fours from 149 balls, as Kent recovered from 92 for seven to 307 all out.

Stevens had a partnership of 166 for the ninth wicket with Miguel Cummins, to which the West Indian contributed a single, before then dismissing Marnus Labuschagne as Glamorgan finished on 55 for two at stumps.

Peter Siddle returned his best bowling figures for Essex in a rain-affected clash with Warwickshire at Chelmsford.

The former Australia international took six for 38, claiming two wickets on the second day, as Warwickshire were bowled out for 166 despite Tim Bresnan reaching 50. Essex then finished the day on 16 for one.

Eight wickets fell for just 38 runs inside 11 overs before the torrential rain fell at the Ageas Bowl, with Leicestershire finishing the day on 28 for five, trailing Hampshire by 208 runs.

Hampshire started the day on 223 for seven, but added just 10 before running through Leicestershire’s top order.

Rain also affected play in the London derby between Surrey and Middlesex at the Kia Oval, with Surrey finishing the day on 185 for eight.

Tom Helm dismissed former South Africa international Hashim Amla in only his second game of the season as just 18 overs were possible.

No play was possible on day two of the match between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire at Trent Bridge, while there was also no action to be seen on the second day between Gloucestershire and Somerset at Bristol.

Play was abandoned without a ball being bowled between Northamptonshire and Lancashire, with the same outcome between Derbyshire and Durham.