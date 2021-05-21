newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Veteran Darren Stevens smashes 190 to revive Kent’s chances against Glamorgan

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVd4t_0a7BA8EP00
Darren Stevens (PA Archive)

Darren Stevens hit 190 to almost single-handedly revive Kent on the second day of their LV=Insurance County Championship match with Glamorgan at Canterbury.

The 45-year-old smashed 15 sixes and as many fours from 149 balls, as Kent recovered from 92 for seven to 307 all out.

Stevens had a partnership of 166 for the ninth wicket with Miguel Cummins, to which the West Indian contributed a single, before then dismissing Marnus Labuschagne as Glamorgan finished on 55 for two at stumps.

Peter Siddle returned his best bowling figures for Essex in a rain-affected clash with Warwickshire at Chelmsford.

The former Australia international took six for 38, claiming two wickets on the second day, as Warwickshire were bowled out for 166 despite Tim Bresnan reaching 50. Essex then finished the day on 16 for one.

Eight wickets fell for just 38 runs inside 11 overs before the torrential rain fell at the Ageas Bowl, with Leicestershire finishing the day on 28 for five, trailing Hampshire by 208 runs.

Hampshire started the day on 223 for seven, but added just 10 before running through Leicestershire’s top order.

Rain also affected play in the London derby between Surrey and Middlesex at the Kia Oval, with Surrey finishing the day on 185 for eight.

Tom Helm dismissed former South Africa international Hashim Amla in only his second game of the season as just 18 overs were possible.

No play was possible on day two of the match between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire at Trent Bridge, while there was also no action to be seen on the second day between Gloucestershire and Somerset at Bristol.

Play was abandoned without a ball being bowled between Northamptonshire and Lancashire, with the same outcome between Derbyshire and Durham.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hashim Amla
Person
Marnus Labuschagne
Person
Miguel Cummins
Person
Peter Siddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Bowling#Trent Bridge#Bristol#Lv#West Indian#Lancashire#Worcestershire#Northamptonshire#Hampshire#Leicestershire#Warwickshire#Gloucestershire#Canterbury#Stumps#Kia Oval#Chelmsford#Australia#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

England paceman Jofra Archer to undergo elbow surgery on Friday

England have sent Jofra Archer for elbow surgery in a bid to salvage the paceman’s hopes of playing a key part in the Ashes and Twenty20 World Cup later this year. Archer’s painful right elbow has been a source of concern for the past 18 months and, following a consultant’s meeting on Wednesday, it has been decided that an operation is required.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Openers shine again as Surrey take command against Middlesex

Openers Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman built on an impressive bowling performance as Surrey took control against Middlesex on day three of their LV= Insurance County Championship match at the Kia Oval. After Kemar Roach and Jordan Clark each took four wickets to dismiss Middlesex for 160 and give Surrey...
SportsSkySports

County Championship stats: Nottinghamshire end winless run; Darren Stevens five-for on 45th birthday

At last, Nottinghamshire fans have something to cheer. Their victory over Derbyshire was their first in the County Championship since June 2018 - 1,043 days earlier. Darren Stevens was at it again for Kent. He marked his 45th birthday by taking five wickets in Glamorgan's first innings of 197, the oldest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the County Championship since Eddie Hemmings in 1994 - and the oldest seamer since Ken Higgs for Leicestershire against Yorkshire in 1986.
worldinsport.com

Stevens Hits Impressive Ton For Kent

DER 48/0 (17 overs) Resuming on 159/7, the visitors would add 7 to their overnight score before Danny Briggs and Liam Norwell would be dismissed to successive Peter Siddle deliveries, caught by Walter and bowled respectively, before Tim Bresnan would be last man out for 50 the following over, caught by Sir Alastair Cook off the bowling of namesake Sam, with the score on 166.
SportsBBC

County Championship: Zak Crawley edges Kent ahead against Sussex

LV= County Championship Group Three, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two):. Kent 145: Leaning 63; Robinson 3-29 & 138-2: Crawley 61*; Archer 1-14 Sussex 256: Van Zyl 52, Clark 42; Quinn 4-54, Gilchrist 3-51 Kent (3 pts) lead Sussex (5 pts) by 27 runs. England batsman Zak Crawley made...
SportsBBC

County Championship: Honours even between Kent and Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day one):. Kent 70-2 (22 overs): Robinson 43; van der Gugten 2-0 Kent (0 pts), Glamorgan( 0 pts) Kent reached 70-2 on a weather-ruined day on which just 22 overs possible. Ollie Robinson hit a sparky 43 off 62...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Jofra Archer OUT of England's Test series against New Zealand after long-standing elbow injury flares up after playing for Sussex against Kent

Sussex paceman Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's Test series against New Zealand, which gets under way next month. The 26-year-old returned to action in this week's LV= Insurance County Championship match against Kent at Hove but bowled only five overs in the visitors' second innings due to the resurfacing of a long-standing right elbow injury.
SportsBirmingham Star

Middlesex sign Stirling as Marsh's replacement for T20s

Middlesex [UK], May 20 (ANI): Middlesex Cricket has announced that Ireland batsman Paul Stirling will return to play for the club in this year's T20 Blast. Stirling comes in as a replacement for Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who will not be available, as he has been called up by his national side to face the West Indies.