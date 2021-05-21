State baseball is on base. Check out how the local teams performed on the first day, and when they'll play next

FRUITLAND — Idaho’s state baseball tournament started Thursday, at Fruitland High School baseball field. The tournament kicked off with Fruitland vs. South Fremont at 10 a.m.; with the Grizzlies taking the win, 6-4. Thursday’s events consisted of the first-round of games; four games took place. In the third game, Weiser came up against undefeated Marsh Valley, and came out on top in extra innings, 12-10. Weiser and Fruitland will continue into the next day of the tournament. Fruitland will continue on to play Snake River; if the Grizzlies are able to win, they’ll continue into the state championship. If Weiser manages to defeat Kimberly, they will continue on to the state championship.