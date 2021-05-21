newsbreak-logo
Fruitland, ID

State baseball is on base. Check out how the local teams performed on the first day, and when they'll play next

By Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer
Argus Observer Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRUITLAND — Idaho’s state baseball tournament started Thursday, at Fruitland High School baseball field. The tournament kicked off with Fruitland vs. South Fremont at 10 a.m.; with the Grizzlies taking the win, 6-4. Thursday’s events consisted of the first-round of games; four games took place. In the third game, Weiser came up against undefeated Marsh Valley, and came out on top in extra innings, 12-10. Weiser and Fruitland will continue into the next day of the tournament. Fruitland will continue on to play Snake River; if the Grizzlies are able to win, they’ll continue into the state championship. If Weiser manages to defeat Kimberly, they will continue on to the state championship.

