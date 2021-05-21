newsbreak-logo
Cooperstown, NY

Dean's List: May 22-23, 2021

Daily Star
 1 day ago

Brendan Lohan of Cooperstown was named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. The following area students were named to the president’s list for the winter term at Southern New Hampshire University. Michael VanDeusen of Laurens, Autumn Torres of Worcester,...

Cooperstown, NY

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

MOVE OUT – 9 a.m. – Used items from SUNY Oneonta students are available. Everything under the tent is free. ReUse Center, 23 Duane St., Oneonta. E-mail Rachel.kornhauser@oneonta.edu. LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This...
Cooperstown, NY

Cooperstown Central School has...

Cooperstown Central School has the following immediate openings: Cook Food Service Worker The Cooperstown Central School District is hiring for the part-time positions of Cook and Food Service Worker to join our Cafeteria Staff. Position details at www.cooperstowncs.org, or call (607) 547-2820 for more information. Qualified candidates should send a cover letter, resume and district application by May 21, 2021 to: Melissa Rathbun, Cafeteria Manager 39 Linden Avenue Cooperstown, NY 13326 E.O.E.
Oneonta, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
Otsego County, NY
CNY News

Preferred Mutual Insurance Names Scholarship Winners

Since 1992, The Preferred Mutual Foundation, the corporate-giving arm of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company (“Preferred Mutual”), has awarded academic scholarships to local high school seniors. The Preferred Mutual Foundation Scholarship is awarded to college-bound high school seniors that reside in Otsego, Delaware, or Chenango, New York counties and is evaluated...
Oneonta, NY

Community Calendar: May 15-18, 2021

Upper Catskill String Quartet, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. Free concert of classical masterpieces. Live stream also available on church Facebook and YouTube pages. Cooperstown. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmers market.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/. Cooperstown Food...
Cooperstown, NY

Cooperstown couple wins recognition

Carol Lachance and Mike Lachance were presented with an “Outstanding Seniors of the Community” recognition from the Office of the Aging in an award announced Monday, May 3. “It is truly an honor and very much a surprise,” Carol said. The Lachances run the Cooperstown Senior Community Center in the...
Cooperstown, NY

Cooperstown & Around

The Town of Hartwick will hold its 2021 Clean Sweep event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Hartwick Town Hall, at 103 Town Drive in the hamlet of Hartwick. The event is part of Hartwick Appreciation Day. Residents will be able to dispose of their old...
Cooperstown, NY

Roundup: Hawkeye staff no hits

Four Cooperstown pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 10-0 win at Herkimer in a Center State Conference baseball game Monday, May 10. Starter Alex Poulson got the win for Cooperstown, pitching four innings, striking out eight batters, walking two. Kendall Haney, Liam Ford and Alex Hage each pitched one...
Oneonta, NY

for Oneonta in softball

Junior Marley Lippett and Sophomore Dani Seamon combined for 16 strike outs as the Hawkeyes improved to 3-0 with a 12-5 softball win over visiting Oneonta on Thursday, May 6, at Cooperstown Central School. Lippett went four innings in her debut game of the year, after missing a doubleheader at...
Cooperstown, NY

SUMMER EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIE...

SUMMER EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES Three Mile Point&Fairy Spring The Village of Cooperstown is seeking to hire for the positions of Three Mile Park Caretaker and Fairy Spring Caretaker. Individuals are provided with housing at the park beginning Memorial Day weekend for weekend period through the end of school and then seven 7 days per week through Labor day. This opportunity is ideal for a couple. For more information and to obtain an application, contact the Village Office at 607-547-2411 or a letter of interest and resume may be sent to Jenna L. Utter, Village Clerk, Village of Cooperstown, PO Box 346, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. EOE.
Oneonta, NY

EMS volunteer, NRA member, loving husband

Rick was born at Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY on January 13, 1949 to Henry and Hilma Aleksa Rumenapp, immigrants from Germany. As a teenager, he enjoyed raising beagles, working in the garden, going hunting and driving his cars. He was a graduate of Oneonta High School in 1968, first working on a farm, then at the Jamesway Shoe Store and finally 40 years in multiple jobs on the Railroad including Penn Station in Selkirk, D&H in Oneonta, NYSW in Cooperstown, and D&H CP Rail in Binghamton. He spent his entire life in New York State, living in Oneonta, Milford and the last 35 years in Franklin.
Cooperstown, NY

Step Back in Time: Thursday, May 13, 2021

COOPERSTOWN — Parents and teachers hoping to keep an alternative day school in the Cooperstown area alive were given a boost from the state. The Brookwood School has received a charter from the state Board of Regents, according to trustees of the school. The school was chartered to operate a not-for-profit educational corporation.
Otsego County, NY

HOMETOWN HISTORY

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. The first locomotive explosion that ever occurred on the Albany & Susquehanna railroad occurred on Tuesday afternoon about one-half mile east of Schenevus, a few rods east of what is known as DeLong’s swamp. The result was disastrous, the engine being blown to pieces and completely wrecked, killing the engineer and badly injuring the fireman, beside tearing up the track and doing other damage. The train was a wildcat of some 12 or 15 gondolas, Shepard Edick, conductor, James Gleason, engineer, and Abisha E. Loucks, fireman. The engine was No. 159 – one of the huge moguls, the cab of which rests over the boiler. The train was moving at a speed not to exceed 12 miles an hour. Those nearest the scene describe the report as terrific. Houses in Schenevus village, half a mile away, were shaken as if by an earthquake.
Cooperstown, NY

BOUND VOLUMES

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. Nature is beginning a length to throw off her sable mantles and everywhere Spring is appearing in all its primitive loveliness – the God of the seasons is breathing upon the autumnal earth and changing it from gloom to glory. There is a lofty and peculiar spirit belonging to the vernal developments of nature which man would do well to imitate. As the harvest in autumn depends upon the seed committed to the earth in spring, also the character of the man depends upon the principles implanted in the minds of youth in the springtime of life.
Otsego County, NY

Area News: May 12, 2021

Delaware Otsego Audubon Society is seeking to identify and help fund projects in its region that address climate change through the Audubon in Action 2021 Community Climate Action grant program. According to a media release, applications are open for individuals and community members, schools, colleges and college groups, nonprofit organizations...
Stamford, NY
Stamford Post

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Stamford

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Stamford: 1. Work from Home- A+ Life Agency, Be Mentored in Your New Career, Top $$; 2. Travel Nurse - RN - CVOR - Cardiovascular Operating Room - $2017 / Week; 3. Assistant Manager - Casual Dining Restaurant; 4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,791 per week; 5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,681 per week; 6. CNA Certified Nursing Assistant; 7. Registered Nurse - CVOR Tech - 13 Week Contract ($1500/wk); 8. Local Company Drivers; 9. Licensed Practical Nurse | LPN | GERI (Contract); 10. Wine Delivery Driver;
Cooperstown, NY

Corrections and Clarifications

Reilly Hall graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 2017. Because of a reporter’s error, the incorrect year of his graduation was given in the April 22, editions of The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta. Clarification. Hilda Wilcox said her remarks about Fairy Spring Park, in an article in the April...
Oneonta, NY

Business is blooming at Misty Meadows Flower Farm

Smyrna native Jessica Phillips is cultivating her life’s passion. Phillips, 42, launched Misty Meadows Flower Farm in 2020, drawing on her homesteader childhood and lifelong love of growing. “My background gave me an interest in the land and farming and just being outside,” she said, noting that her parents founded...
Cooperstown, NY
Mix 103.9

High School Education Art Scholarships Now Available

Our area is blessed to have so many wonderful scholarships available for high school seniors to access. From large groups, such as Dollars For Scholars, to smaller more niche scholarships, there is literally just about something for every student and in a variety of fields and professions. Here is a...