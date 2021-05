E3 was forced to skip 2020 for obvious and understandable reasons, but finally, it’s almost time for it to return. The biggest names in the industry will soon be coming together once again for reveals, announcements, and updates in a single week of concentrated hype, and the excitement is certainly ramping up as that week approaches. Rumours, speculation, and leaks go hand-in-hand with E3, and there’s been plenty of that going around lately- so here, we’re going to talk about fifteen big games that have been rumoured (or at least speculated) to make an appearance at the event next month.