newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Anderson Silva, former UFC champion, explains why he's boxing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Newsday
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva switches from MMA to boxing when he fights Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 19, 2021, on pay-per-view in Guadalajara, Mexico. Credit: Newsday.

www.newsday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Julio Cesar Chavez
Person
Anderson Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Ufc Champion#Combat#Mma#Mexico#Newsday#Guadalajara
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Anderson Silva: A Lot Of YouTubers Disrespect Boxing

Anderson Silva believes YouTubers aren’t respecting the sport of boxing. Lately, we’ve seen the rise of Internet stars such as Jake Paul entering the world of boxing. Paul is 3-0 with all three victories coming by way of knockout or TKO. He’s coming off a TKO finish over former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren.
UFClawrentian.com

Last Week in Sports: UFC 261 in review

Saturday, April 24, saw one of the best MMA cards in recent memory. Taking place in front of the first large live audience that the UFC has hosted since the start of the pandemic, the 15,000-person crowd in Florida lit up the Jacksonville Arena with cheers and jeers that had been missing since fight night Brazil on March 14th of last year. The card offered three title fights and an undercard of quality fighters, with all fights ending in some sort of TKO. Three champions put their belts on the line, two of them leaving with another title defense. With all the fights ending in some spectacular fashion, there was no way any fan of MMA could watch UFC 261 and not be amazed.
Combat Sportssemoball.com

Chavez Jr to box MMA's Silva; exhibition for Chavez Sr, 58

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mixed martial arts great Anderson Silva has agreed to take on veteran boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in an eight-round light heavyweight boxing match June 19 in Guadalajara, Mexico. The $39.95 pay-per-view card also will include a six-round exhibition bout between 58-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Sr....
TV & Videossproutwired.com

ZoOme: Anderson Silva’s boxing match to be streamed

Anderson Silva Gonna fight again. No longer in an MMA Octagon, where he established himself as one of history’s greatest, but in his first boxing experience, opposite Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., on June 19, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Battle for Brazil will be broadcast exclusively through the streaming platform ZoOme.TV.
UFCABC News

UFC great Anderson Silva says he's likely done with MMA

Anderson Silva, one of the greatest to compete in the cage, says he thinks he has fought in mixed martial arts for the final time. The former longtime UFC middleweight champion told ESPN's Ariel Helwani in an interview published Wednesday that he likely is done with MMA following his release from the UFC and that he knew his bout with Uriah Hall in October would be his final contest in the sport.
UFCfightsports.tv

Anderson Silva Claims He’s Done With Pro MMA Competition

MMA legend Anderson Silva doesn’t think he’ll be stepping back inside a cage again. Silva holds the record for the most successful consecutive UFC Middleweight Title defenses in the promotion’s history. He used to hold the record for the most successful title defenses in any weight class but that was broken by Demetrius Johnson.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva says several boxing promoters are interested in signing him

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva says that several boxing promoters are interested in signing him for future fights. Silva was released by the UFC last fall after a knockout loss to Uriah Hall. After taking several months off to rest and relax, Silva signed to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in boxing, and he’ll make his return to the squared circle on June 19th. But while this is just a one-off fight, for now, Silva says that he is interested in taking other boxing matches in the future.
UFConlinegambling.com

MMA Notebook: McGregor Highest Paid Athlete, Silva Likely to Retire

Forbes released its list of the highest-paid athletes in the world on Wednesday, and UFC star Conor McGregor topped the list with $180 million in earnings over the past 12 months. McGregor finished ahead of Lionel Messi ($130 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($120 million), and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ($107.5...
UFCMMAmania.com

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen talk Chavez Jr. boxing match: ‘I love challenge’

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen spent the better part of their salad days in the UFC feuding with each other and making a lot of money off two wild fights. That involved a whole lot of Chael doing what Chael does best, trolling “The Spider” and going so far as to declare he’d pat Anderson’s wife on the read and tell her to “make me a steak, medium-rare just how I like it.”
UFCMMAmania.com

Despite offers to compete in Japan, Anderson Silva completely ‘done’ with MMA

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was not very popular among stateside MMA promotions, particularly after getting cut on the heels of three straight losses, but that didn’t keep “The Spider” off the market in Japan. Where the competition is “a little easier.”. “Every single day different companies, especially in...
UFCBleacher Report

TGIFighting: Michael Chandler Says Oliveira 'Not Capable of 25 Hard Minutes'

Happy Friday and welcome back to TGIFighting. We'll get you set for this weekend's MMA action and react to the news of the day. Let's get it on. Exclusive Interview with Michael Chandler: Lightweight Challenger Talks Past, Present, Future and Charles Oliveira. Sometimes you work all your life to become...
UFCmymmanews.com

Anderson Silva is done with MMA, will focus on boxing in the future

Anderson Silva will go down as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time. In the time he spent at the top of the UFC middleweight division, he proved that he was dangerous and should never be taken lightly. Recently his performances have been slipping and “Spider” has lost five of his last six fights and eventually was released from the UFC. For a while, it seemed that Silva could be looking for a new promotion to sign with, but nothing came to fruition. Now Silva has announced that he will be hanging up his MMA gloves for good.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva explains why he is done with MMA: “It’s hard to stay training at a good level because you hurt yourself a lot”

Anderson Silva explained why he is done with MMA, saying that “it’s hard to stay training at a good level because you hurt yourself a lot.”. Silva is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time and was a huge star in the UFC for nearly 15 years. However, after losing by knockout to Uriah Hall last fall, he was released by UFC president Dana White. Silva has since resurfaced in boxing, and he will take on Julio Cesar Chavez this summer in a high-profile boxing match. Silva has had two professional boxing matches earlier in his career and he has always made it clear he wanted to box again. Now that he’s not under UFC contract, he can do just that.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva offers advice to Chris Weidman after horrific leg break injury at UFC 261

UFC legend Anderson Silva offered some advice to former rival Chris Weidman after he suffered a horrific leg break injury at UFC 261. Weidman suffered one of the worst injuries we have ever seen in UFC history when he broke his leg on a Uriah Hall checked kick in the first round of their middleweight bout at last weekend’s UFC 261 pay-per-view event. As soon as the kick landed, Weidman went down to the ground in a heap of incredible pain. The former UFC middleweight champion shockingly broke his leg in the same fashion that Silva himself broke it at UFC 168 in 2013. The fact that Weidman broke it in the same exact what is an incredible coincidence.