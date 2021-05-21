Anderson Silva, former UFC champion, explains why he's boxing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Saturday, April 24, saw one of the best MMA cards in recent memory. Taking place in front of the first large live audience that the UFC has hosted since the start of the pandemic, the 15,000-person crowd in Florida lit up the Jacksonville Arena with cheers and jeers that had been missing since fight night Brazil on March 14th of last year. The card offered three title fights and an undercard of quality fighters, with all fights ending in some sort of TKO. Three champions put their belts on the line, two of them leaving with another title defense. With all the fights ending in some spectacular fashion, there was no way any fan of MMA could watch UFC 261 and not be amazed.