Did you know this? According to Kurt Kobane, former Death Row producer, Suge Knight gave Keyshia Cole power over the record label when she was only 12-years-old. During an interview with The Art of Dialogu, Kobane spoke about Tupac’s relationship with Death Row. “He wasn’t just in the circle, he was next to the guy who ran the circle,” Kobane said of Tupac’s relationship with Death Row’s former head honcho, Suge Knight. When asked if he believes that Tupac joining the label was his downfall, Kobane said yes. “I might get a lot of bullsh*t for saying it, but looking at it, and being in the inside and not just looking at it from a fan point of who this person was and who this person was, yeah. It was his downfall because he became something that he’d never been before. He never had that power.”