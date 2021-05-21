newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

G7 To End State Financing For Coal Power Plants This Year

International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to end state financing of coal-fired power plants by the end of this year, and to "mostly decarbonise" electricity supplies in the 2030s. Ahead of a leaders meeting in Britain next month, G7 countries' climate and environment ministers also reaffirmed their...

www.ibtimes.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Climate Agreement#Climate Change#Coal Plants#Fossil Fuel Emissions#Global Emissions#Decarbonise#Un#French#Group Of Seven#G7 Countries#Coal Fired Power Plants#State Financing#Unabated Coal#Power Generation#Electricity#Fossil Fuels#Net Zero Carbon Emissions#Industrialised Nations#International Investments#Global Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
BBC
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryNature.com

Mining our green future

The green energy revolution is heavily reliant on raw materials, such as cobalt and lithium, which are currently mainly sourced by mining. We must carefully evaluate acceptable supplies for these metals to ensure that green technologies are beneficial for both people and planet. In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

UK government launches CCUS, hydrogen funding competitions

LONDON (ICIS)--The UK government announced on 24 May a £166.5m cash injection to support the build out of carbon capture technologies, greenhouse gas removal and hydrogen. The funding is part of the prime minister’s 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution that was released in November and included a target of 5GW of installed low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US power solutions provider in Spanish green hydrogen partnership

Cummins teams with Spain’s Iberdrola. US-based power solutions provider Cummins said May 24 it had established a partnership with Spanish energy company Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen technology in Spain. An agreement outlines plans to build up the electrolyser market in Spain with the aim of developing hydrogen as a...
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

G7 agrees to stop overseas funding of coal to limit global warming

G7 agrees to stop overseas funding of coal to limit global warming. Many outlets cover the news from last Friday that G7 countries have vowed to stop all new financing for overseas coal projects by the end of this year, in what the Financial Times describes as a “breakthrough in the global effort to fight climate change”. The FT adds that the G7 environment ministers, including the US administration’s John Kerry and the UK’s COP26 president Alok Sharma, issued a “strongly worded” communiqué which “sets the stage for more climate pledges when G7 country leaders, including British prime minister Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden, meet in Cornwall next month”. BBC News says the ministers “agreed to stop direct funding of coal-fired power stations in poorer nations by the end of 2021”, adding: “There’s wriggle room in the statement, but the decision will send a clear message to development banks that still fund coal power in poor countries.” The Guardian says that “after two days of wrangling” the ministers also “committed to phasing out coal and fully decarbonising their [power] sectors in the 2030s”. The newspaper adds: “Japan, one of the world’s biggest sources of finance for coal power, along with China, held out on agreeing to stop helping to build until the final stages of the two-day virtual meeting. Japan’s government raised concerns that if it halted the financing, China would step in and build coal-fired power plants overseas that were less efficient than Japanese designs.” [The only other major state financier of overseas coal power development, South Korea, recently committed to phasing out support.] The Washington Post says the G7 nations agreed to “ambitious new goals”, adding that “other climate-related promises that nations made Friday included a commitment to safeguard 30% of the world’s land and 30% of oceans by 2030 in hopes of reversing the loss of wildlife and helping nature to soak up carbon emissions”. The Times states that “the decisions help to pave the way for a successful outcome from pivotal UN conferences on biodiversity in China in October and climate change in Glasgow in November”.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

India's Adani Group plans 2m tonne/year coal-to-PVC plant

MUMBAI (ICIS)--Indian conglomerate Adani Group plans to build a 2m tonne/year coal-to-polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plant at Mundra in the western Gujarat state at a cost of Indian rupees (Rs) 292bn ($4bn). Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) the flagship company of this group will execute the coal-to-PVC complex, the company said in...
Energy IndustryUniversity of Denver Clarion

Green Development LLC: Understanding the severe health costs of fossil fuels

Contributed Content Provided by WordPro SEO. In recent years, private industries and government entities have placed a heavy emphasis on “going green.” This effort is in response to the significant health costs of fossil fuels. Below, Green Development LLC, a leader in renewable energy projects, explains why the U.S. is dependent on fossil fuels and how that dependence is costing us millions of dollars in combined social and health effects.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

ADNOC to build blue ammonia facility in UAE in clean energy push

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. plans to build a blue ammonia production plant as the UAE's biggest energy producer seeks to become a leader in clean energy products, including hydrogen. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The facility, to be built in the industrial...
Energy Industrypowermag.com

Project Will Burn Ammonia with Coal to Cut Emissions

Japan’s largest power generation company plans to begin using ammonia as a fuel at one of its coal-fired plants as part of an effort to reduce the facility’s emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2). JERA Co., a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings (TEPCO) and Chubu Electric Power, and...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Rooftop solar uptake in India: Challenges and way forward

Rooftop solar adoption has not gathered the desired momentum in India despite the government push. Major reasons are policy conundrums, ill-designed institutional and governance structures, distorted market mechanisms, and technical challenges such as those involving grid connectivity, according to a new report by Asian Development Bank. India achieved 4.4 GW...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Romania preps auction scheme for large-scale solar, renewables

Solar PV, which accounts for a meager 7% of Romania’s electricity production, is expected to grow more than other energy sources. According to the country’s National energy and climate plan (NECP), solar PV will expand from 1,362 MW currently to 5,054 MW by 2030. The country needs to install a total 6 GW of new wind power and solar PV capacities over the next 10 years.
Energy Industrygoodmenproject.com

Western Europe Cools on Plans for Nuclear Power

News that two more reactors in the United Kingdom are to shut down on safety grounds earlier than planned has capped a depressing month for nuclear power in Europe. The news came after weeks of unfounded speculation, based on “leaks”, that the British government was about to take a stake in a giant new French-designed nuclear power station planned at Sizewell in Suffolk on the east coast of England as part of a “Green New Deal.” Taxpayers’ backing would have enabled the heavily-indebted French company EDF to finance the project.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NBC Chicago

China Accused of Using Forced Labor in Solar Panel Supply Chain, Complicating Biden's Clean Energy Ambitions

The Biden administration’s solar power ambitions are colliding with complaints the global industry depends on Chinese raw materials that might be produced by forced labor. A big hurdle is polysilicon, used to make photovoltaic cells for solar panels. The global industry gets 45% of its supply from Xinjiang, the northwestern region where the ruling Communist Party is accused of mass incarceration of minorities and other abuses. Other parts of China supply 35%. Only 20% comes from U.S. and other producers.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

ADB to finance 300MW hydropower plant in Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a $300m loan agreement with the Government of Pakistan to finance the construction of the Balakot hydropower plant. The agreement was signed by ADB acting country director Cleo Kawawaki and Pakistan Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed. The 300MW plant is...
Energy Industrypower-grid.com

4 opportunities for gas utilities to accelerate the energy transition today

A troubling story recently emerged about a group of gas utilities whose mission is to fight electrification. While the leaked materials alone don’t explain the full extent of the group’s efforts, it was unsettling to see baseless, fear-driven tactics such as “take advantage of power outage fear,” to make people wary of electrification. Instead of blocking progress to safe, affordable, clean energy, gas utilities concerned with the future should be taking steps today to accelerate the energy transition.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

IHA paper: Couple green hydrogen with hydropower to create a net-zero future

The International Hydropower Association (IHA) has released a research and policy paper that outlines how hydropower could be pivotal in supporting growth in green hydrogen. Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis using decarbonized electricity and water, and it is set to be an important component of the transition to net-zero carbon economies, IHA said.
Businessoilandgas360.com

U.S. engine maker Cummins plans plant for green hydrogen kit in Spain

U.S. engine maker Cummins (CMI.N) said on Monday it would build a plant in Spain to make electrolyser systems that will be used to produce green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel which advocates hope can help wean economies off planet-warming power sources. Cummins said in a statement it would spend 50...